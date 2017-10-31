Made In Michigan: Big Dipper Dough

Made In Michigan: Big Dipper Cookie Dough (Photo: WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - We're all guilty of eating a spoonful or two while we're making cookies, but it's not always safe to eat. That's where the Michigan made company, Big Dipper Dough comes in.

The locally owned cookie dough company makes safe to eat, raw cookie dough--perfect on it's own or baked as cookies.

"We're only using 100 percent safe to eat raw products, there's no egg in there, heat treated whole wheat flower," Big Dipper Dough Account Representative Jacob Suckow said.

Which means you can eat it as is.

"Most people end up eating it right out of the pint, but those right there bake up into phenomenal cookies," Suckow said.

Big Dipper Dough is manufactured in Traverse City, but is sold in every Meijer and almost every Kroger store.

"Just came in today and had to pick some up beforehand. They're out of stock over there right now which is awesome, it's good, it's what we like to hear," Suckow said.

Right now, the Rocket Chip and Monster Cookie are the only ones on the shelves but the company is in the process of rolling out some new flavors.

"Only natural ingredients, no additives no preservatives, keeping it nice and clean, nice and fun," Suckow said, "We're using cane sugar, brown sugar, organic coconut and our coconut flavor, organic chocolate chips - all these ingredients you can find in your cupboard."

Big Dipper's website has a location service so you can find which store nearest you carries the cookie dough. They are also available in many natural and local storefronts.

