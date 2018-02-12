Made in Michigan: Hurricane Power

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MICH. - According to Muskegon Heights city leaders, commercial and industrial vibrancy in the city is gaining momentum.

The latest example city leaders point to is growth at Hurricane Power Inc.

In the past year, the manufacturer of commercial grade stand-on riding debris blowers has grown in footprint and staffing.

The company has 36 employees, may hire 15 more this year, and is looking to expand into a fifth manufacturing location in Muskegon Heights.

"It is just a passion," said Rick Weihl, owner and founder of Hurricane Power.

Hurricane Power blowers are sold around the country where most high-end lawn mowers are sold.

Almost all of the components are made in Muskegon Heights.

"Over 9 percent," said Weihl.

Later in 2018, the company will begin selling a newly-patented "back blade" snowplow system designed to fit most pickup trucks.

Weihl says while growing a company and adding new products is a lot of work, it's also fun.

"I work a lot of hours," said Weihl. "But it's really not work when you enjoy it."

Those interested in applying to Hurricane Power for open positions may contact their Human Resources Department at 231-755-0707, ext. 2004 or apply online at HurricanePower.com.

© 2018 WZZM-TV