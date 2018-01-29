Made in Michigan: Lynch's Metal Fabrication

(Photo: Joe Lynch)

ALTO, MICH. - You may not have realized the last time you saw the Lions or the Tigers play, that small parts of Ford Field and Comerica Park were made in a tiny community in southeastern Kent County.

Lynch's Metal Fabrication makes custom pieces you can't buy in stores. The owner, Joe Lynch, has an impressive list of clients including Life EMS, Buffalo Wild Wings and West Catholic High School. The company will also take on projects for individuals.

"We want to take care of everyone," Lynch said.

Lynch's has made custom mailboxes, wagons, automobile bumpers and tailgates, railings for stairs, desk drawer handles, and more.

The company has been around since 2013, but Lynch worked part-time until about a year ago. He says he wasn't happy at his day job, and decided to go all in on his business when he got a sad reminder of how short life is.

"My grandpa passed away about two years ago," Lynch said.

"He said right before he passed away, 'Joe I wish I would've started a business earlier in life.' I didn't want to be 80 years old looking back at my life like 'man, I wish I would've.'"

Lynch also said his three children played into his decision to go full-time at Lynch's Metal Fabrication.

"I wanted to show my kids that you can do or be anything you want as long as you work really hard at it."

If you have an idea you'd like Lynch's Metal Fabrication to bring to life, you can find their contact information on their website.

