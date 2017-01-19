Man accused of killing grandmother in drunk driving crash is a repeat offender

The man accused of killing a grandmother in a drunk driving crash just before Christmas is a repeat offender.

Investigators say James Williams had his license revoked when he blew through a red light at East Beltline and Knapp in Grand Rapids.

On Thursday, we spoke to the victim's daughter. Mikelle Besemer says she's extremely angry, and even more so, because Williams is free on bond right now.

Mikelle's mother, Judy Besemer, was doing what every loving parent would do on December 22nd.

"My mom was driving home from Christmas shopping," says Mikelle.

Mikelle says her mother was almost home.

"Going through the light and she was struck by a vehicle, later to find out that the driver was drunk," says Mikelle.

63 year old Judy Besemer was taken to the hospital where she died. The accused drunk driver, James Williams, was charged with a 15 year-felony for causing the death. Investigators say he blew the red light.

"His car was his weapon, alcohol was the bullet, and he killed someone," says Mikelle.

Williams should never have been driving in the first place. His license was revoked at the time for violating license restrictions earlier in 2016, according to the Secretary of State's office. Records also show he has multiple drunk driving offenses in 1989 and again in 1995.

"I want him to be an example of what not to do, so if that requires him sitting in prison 15, 20, 30 years than that's what I want to happen," says Mikelle.

Yet, at least for now he's a free man, after posting a $50,000 bond.

"It's not right, because in my opinion he's a danger to society," says Mikelle.

Meanwhile, the single mother of three struggles without her mother who she lived with.

"She was another parent to my children, she was their other parent, she was my best friend, we did everything together, everything," says Mikelle.

13 On Your side wanted to know why, considering his record, Williams was able to bond out of jail. We left a a message with the prosecutor's office on Thursday.

We also plan to ask whether the prosecutor will request increasing that bond during Williams next court appearance on February 1.

Mikelle says she and her children will have to move out of the apartment they're living in, because Judy Besemer was the lease holder.

The Besemer family is collecting online donations at this link: https://www.gofundme.com/36m6iew



