Man arrested after crashing vehicle into Hart Shopko

A 35 year old Mears man is charged with malicious destruction of a building after police say he drove his truck through the entrance of the Hart Shopko store.
The truck smashed through the glass doors about 2:00 P.M. Wednesday. There were customers and employees inside, but no one was hurt.
“My daughter, Tara, works there,” says Shelia Carlson. “I knew she was there and I was worried. She called me and said, ‘Mom, I’m okay. I was about 10 feet away.”
The store manager says there was considerable damage to the building and merchandise inside.
