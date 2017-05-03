Man arrested after crashing vehicle into Hart Shopko

HART, MMICH. -

A 35 year old Mears man is charged with malicious destruction of a building after police say he drove his truck through the entrance of the Hart Shopko store.

The truck smashed through the glass doors about 2:00 P.M. Wednesday. There were customers and employees inside, but no one was hurt.

“My daughter, Tara, works there,” says Shelia Carlson. “I knew she was there and I was worried. She called me and said, ‘Mom, I’m okay. I was about 10 feet away.”

The store manager says there was considerable damage to the building and merchandise inside.



