Man arrested after crashing vehicle into Hart Shopko

WZZM 11:43 PM. EDT May 03, 2017

HART, MMICH. -
A 35 year old Mears man is charged with malicious destruction of a building after police say he drove his truck through the entrance of the Hart Shopko store.

The truck smashed through the glass doors about 2:00 P.M. Wednesday.  There were customers and employees inside, but no one was hurt.

“My daughter, Tara, works there,” says Shelia Carlson. “I knew she was there and I was worried.  She called me and said, ‘Mom, I’m okay. I was about 10 feet away.”

The store manager says there was considerable damage to the building and merchandise inside. 
 

