Man dead after being hit by two snowmobiles during race

MOUNT PLEASANT, MICH. - During a snowmobile race at the Isabella County Fairgrounds Race, one driver was struck by two different snowmobiles and died.

The Isabella County Sheriff's Office says that during an snowmobile racing event held at the fairgrounds located on 500 North Mission Road in Mount Pleasant, 30-year-old Billy-Joe Travis of Hillman, Mich. was hit by two other snowmobiles after falling from his machine. All three men were involved in the racing event -- with a total of 13 racers on the track at the time of the accident.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the collisions happened on the fourth turn which is the North-East part of the racetrack. Officials who witnessed the race say that Travis lost control of his snowmobile at the turn and flipped his machine over. Before race officials could place the 'yellow' warning flag to indicate to others racers to slow down, Travis was hit by two different racers.

Travis was wearing a helmet. Medical officials were at the race and told the Sheriff's Office they attended to Travis' injuries within about a minute of the crash. Medical officials said that Travis was not breathing and had no pulse when they assessed him.

The Isabella County Sheriff's Office will continue to investigation this accident.

