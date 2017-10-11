Man goes missing in Cedar Springs

Missing man from Cedar Springs, Mich.

CEDAR SPRINGS, MICH. - Deputies in Kent County are searching for a 31-year-old man who walked away from the Cedar Springs area.

According to release from the department, Michael "Chester" Cherpes was last seen in the 400 block of E Muskegon St., around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11 2017.

The man also sufferers from a condition that impairs his sense of direction, according to the department.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 616-632-6100 or Silent Observer.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV