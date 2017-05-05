Man shot in broad daylight Grand Rapids murder

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - One business owner who asks not to be identified calls the intersection “hells corner” because of the crime that happens there.

Friday afternoon at Grandville Avenue SW near Cordelia Street in Grand Rapids a 23 year old man was shot dead and a 26 year old was wounded in the leg. Police describe the gunman as a white or Hispanic male. The man who was killed was a familiar face in the bustling neighborhood.

“Yes, he was really nice,” says Ashley Rodriguez, manager of the Cancun Restaurant. “He used to come in here a lot, especially on weekends. I feel really bad.”’

Police looking for the killer surrounded a Wyoming house about a half mile from the crime scene Friday night, but eventually discovered the building was empty. Investigators are not saying what they think was the motive for the murder.

“I went up to them and saw them really close,” says Rodriguez. “It tore my heart apart. I started crying.”

