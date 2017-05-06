Man shot in broad daylight on 'hells corner' in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - One business owner, who asks not to be identified, calls the intersection where one man was killed and another wounded “hells corner” because of the frequent crime that happens there.

On Friday afternoon at Grandville Avenue SW near Cordelia Street, a 23-year-old man was shot dead and a 26-year-old man was wounded in the leg, both found outside of a barbershop. The man who was killed was a familiar face in the bustling neighborhood.

“Yes, he was really nice,” says Ashley Rodriguez, manager of the Cancun Restaurant. “He used to come in here a lot, especially on weekends. I feel really bad.”’

Police looking for the killer surrounded a Wyoming house about a half mile from the crime scene Friday night, but eventually discovered the building was empty. Investigators are not saying what they think was the motive for the murder.

“I went up to them and saw them really close,” says Rodriguez. “It tore my heart apart. I started crying.”

Police are still searching for the shooter, describing him as a white or Hispanic man.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grand Rapids Police Department's Major Case Team at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

