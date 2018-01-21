Man wanted for stealing from Menards

(Photo: Mecosta County Sheriff's Office)

BIG RAPIDS, MICH. - Mecosta County deputies are looking for a man accused of stealing from a local Menards.

Investigators sent out a surveillance picture of the suspect early Monday, Jan. 22. They say the theft happened on Sunday.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office at 231-592-0150.

