Man with several weapons in car arrested following Ottawa County standoff

An Ottawa County Sheriff' deputy's cruiser at night. (Photo: April Stevens, WZZM 13)

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, MICH. - A man is in custody for making threats against police officers, family members and child protective services workers.

The situation began Thursday when threats were made over a child custody issue. The 31-year-old was arrested Friday, Jan. 19 when police pulled him over near 120th Avenue and Polk Street in Olive Township.

They found several weapons in his vehicle, none of them firearms.

A 30 minute standoff ensued, forcing the closure of the intersection for about an hour. The suspect eventually surrendered peacefully.

He will be arraigned Monday on threats of terrorism and habitual offender charges.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV