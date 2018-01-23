Cannabiz Connection: A new way to grow your business

Cannabiz Connection, an online resource for medical marijuana professionals. (Photo: Cannabiz Connection/Facebook)

GRAND HAVEN, MICH. - Imagine a career builder for cannabis: your social, professional and research needs in the medical marijuana field, all in one place.

Cannabiz Connection, a Grand Haven-based company, is an all-in-one website to be successful in the industry.

"I realized that there was a huge need for this to be developed to help those that are building businesses in the industry to connect with the service providers that are needed to build a successful business," CEO and founder Jamie Cooper said.



Because of its heavy regulation, Cooper said you need between 40 to 50 different kinds of personnel.

"There needed to be a place for building those businesses to connect with those that will help them, anywhere between attorneys, accountants, marketing teams, those that specialize in cultivation, design and build out, dispensary design and build out and more," Cooper said.

So Cooper created and launched Cannabizconnection.com. The site posts weekly webinars, articles and a social networking platform.

"It's just a go-to place because when you start to develop one of these businesses, sometimes you feel lost, like 'how do I, what are the laws, how do I do this, who do I talk to,' and that's why I built this, to answer all those questions and be a resource for people," Cooper said.

Mark Fenlon is currently using Cannabiz Connection services.

"Saved me a lot of money and time by not going down the wrong road and not wasting time talking to people who couldn't follow through and couldn't come through with what I needed," Fenlon said.

He's working on building a cultivation and processing facility.

"This is all unknown and hasn't been done before so you're really in the dark if you don't have people like Jamie leading the way for you," Fenlon said.

"There are media companies within the industry that try and help people to build businesses, but there really isn't anything like this in place right now so we are happy to have developed that right here in West Michigan," Cooper said.

For now Cannabiz Connection is only available to those in Michigan, and that's because of every state's differing rules and regulations. She plans to expand to more parts of the country within the year.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV