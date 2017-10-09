Matthew Krueger pleads 'no contest'

(Photo: Oceana County Sheriff's Department)

OCEANA COUNTY, MICH. - Matthew Krueger crashed his truck into a Shopko in Hart in May 2017. He has now pleaded no contest to malicious destruction of property.

In exchange for this plea, the Oceana County Press reports that the reckless driving and felonious assault charges were dropped.

In 2015, Krueger drove his car through the gates of the Grand Haven Coast Guard and burned down a building on his family's Oceana County farm.

He was later determined to be legally insane and not criminally responsible for his crimes.

After the incident in Hart, he was found competent to stand trial.

