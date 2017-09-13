MDOT: Eastbound M-6 reopening after months of construction

A look at the freshly paved asphalt on eastbound M-6 (Photo: WZZM)

BYRON TOWNSHIP, MICH., - Eastbound M-6 will reopen Thursday, Sept. 14, according to MDOT. The lane closed in July from Interstate 196 to just east of Wilson Avenue.

The lane was initially set to reopen just after Labor Day, but circumstances pushed the deadline back, said John Richard, MDOT's communication representative for the Grand Region.

"Weather always is an issue, especially with paving," Richard said. "The conditions have to be just right. So we were pretty close to our estimation of getting eastbound open."

The westbound M-6 lane closed in August and should reopen in November, he said.

"We understand the frustration, and we appreciate [drivers'] patience," Richard said. "But as you can see we have a nice new blacktop asphalt surface that will be ready for eastbound drivers [soon] and westbound will follow suit."

The new lanes are paved with asphalt, which Richard said are easier to maintain than the previously used concrete.

Amy Post, who lives in the Hudsonville area, has worked from home three days a week since construction started because of the commute.

"I really do feel for those who don't have that option because sitting in that traffic, or trying to find an alternative commute right now, is just really a frustrating process," Post said.

The delays are difficult, but will be worth the headache after the final product opens, she said.

"I'm just thankful to have one side that's moving again," Post said. "It will transform at least half of my commute back to normal, which I am elated about."

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV