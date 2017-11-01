Members of 4 different churches gather to support 'Black Lives Matter'

(Photo: Beedle, Gordon)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Various members from four different Grand Rapids churches gathered at Rosa Parks Circle on Wednesday, Nov. 1 in support of the "Black Lives Matter" movement.

According to organizers, this group gathers at the public witness statue on the first Wednesday of every month around noon. They even provide signs.

The group wants to build partnerships with others who are committed to racial justice and equality.

Representatives from Fountain Street Church, Plymouth United Church of Christ, Westminster Presbyterian and All Souls church attended the event.

