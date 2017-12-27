Mercy Health Saint Mary's emergency department reopens

Mercy Health Saint Mary's (Photo: Nina DeSarro, WZZM 13)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Mercy Health Sain Mary's Emergency Department is now fully re-opened at of Wednesday afternoon.

The hospital had closed early on Tuesday and had been deferring emergency patients to other hospitals because of a lack of heat. Saint Mary's was facing heating issues after an explosion at boiler explosion at Veolia Energy Monday evening. Veolia Energy produces steam, which heats and cools nearly 130 buildings in the downtown area.

Mercy Health Saint Mary's will return to a full surgical schedule on Thursday, Dec. 28.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV