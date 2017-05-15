19th century headstones in Kent County damaged by SUV

CALEDONIA TOWNSHIP, MICH. - Several headstones dating back to the 1800s at a metro Grand Rapids cemetery were damaged when an SUV drove across them early Monday.
Police responded to a report of a crash around 5:30 a.m. Monday, May 15, to the Alaska Cemetery in the area of Thornapple River Drive and 68th Street SE, according to a Kent County Sheriff's Department news release.
Upon arrival, they found a Toyota FJ somehow drove off the roadway and into the cemetery, finally stopping when it hit a tree.
Its driver, identified as a 21-year-old East Lansing resident, was taken to an area hospital and is expected to be OK.
Police suspect alcohol could be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.
