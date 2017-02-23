3 in custody after 2-county police chase, crash

WYOMING, MICH. - Three people are in custody after a two-county police chase that ended with a crash in Wyoming.
The incident began after police were called to a home invasion in the Borculo area around 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 23.
The suspects were chased from Ottawa County into Kent County, where the vehicle crashed at 44th Street SW and Byron Center Avenue SW around 10:30 a.m.
The Ottawa County Sheriff's Department says there are no major injuries and no other cars were involved in the crash.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
