Buffalo Wild Wings funderaiser helps Ricker family; brother now has cancer

The Ricker family has been dealing with a "new normal" since they received a cancer diagnosis in January. Brison, 15, has DIPG - an inoperable form of brain cancer. At the end of 2016, the family learned brother Preston, left, also has cancer. (Photo: Kim Ricker, Custom)

WALKER, MICH. - A Kent County family already dealing with one son's battle with cancer has learned his brother is now fighting the disease.

One year ago, Brison Ricker was diagnosed with a rare and inoperable brain tumor. The Cedar Springs community has come out strong to support Brison in his battle. Recently, however, his younger brother Preston was diagnosed with thyroid cancer.

Friends are hosting a fundraiser Wednesday, Jan. 4, at the Buffalo Wild Wings location on Alpine Avenue in Walker. It continues until closing.

More: Big donation made by Rockford organization to Brison Ricker, family

(© 2017 WZZM)