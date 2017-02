Hands holding glasses with beer on a table, stock image. (Photo: iStock)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Grand Rapids is well on its way to once again having the "Best Beer Scene" in the United States.

The city is one of 20 being voted on in USA Today's "10 Best" poll. Grand Rapids won this poll last year.

You can vote once a day until voting ends on March 13. A winner will be announced on March 17.

To cast your vote for "Best Beer Scene," click here.

