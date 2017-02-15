Police advise people in Gaines Township to lock their cars

Michigan sheriff's department logo (Photo: WZZM)

GAINES TOWNSHIP, MICH. - Kent County deputies are warning people in Gaines Township to lock their cars.

According to deputies, around 12 people have had items stolen from their cars since the start of the year. The items include prescription medications and firearms from two different cars.

Other vehicles have been gone through but nothing was taken.

Deputies are asking people to lock their vehicles, especially when they are parked outside, keep any valuable items out of sight and close garage doors while locking service doors. They also ask that if you a gun, do not leave it in your vehicle.

