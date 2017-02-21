Run on a runway: Ford Airport to host 5K, run/walk events

A runway at Gerald R. Ford International Airport. (Photo: Ford Airport)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Runners looking for a unique change of scenery don't have to travel far -- Gerald R. Ford International Airport plans to open one of its runways for a 5K event later this year.

Participants in the Runway 5K will start near the airport's cargo facility and run through a runway tunnel, by the fire station and wrap around Runway 8L/26R, according to a news release.

Two other runways located southeast of the main terminal for commercial flights will remain open.

Those interested can schedule to take their marks Saturday, Oct. 7.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for runners, walkers, and families who want to come out for a Saturday morning stroll or a competitive race, and to experience a fun event on a runway that is normally only being used for aircraft,” Ford Airport president and CEO Jim Gill said in the release, in part.

A $28 registration fee will be required to join in for the 5K. A $15 per person fee get a participant in for a 1-mile run and walk, and all proceeds will go to Make-A-Wish Michigan.

Visit the racing website to sign up.

"We're delighted that the Gerald R. Ford International Airport is hosting an event to benefit Make-A-Wish Michigan." said Karen Davis, president & CEO of Make-A-Wish Michigan, in the release. "It's through the generous support of our Michigan community, like our friends at GFIA, that we are able to grant life-changing wishes to Michigan children and bring hope, strength and joy at a time when they need it most."

