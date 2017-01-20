Several places in West Michigan host inauguration viewings for public

(Photo: Haidet, Ryan)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - It has become tradition at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum, in Grand Rapids. If you can't be in Washington D.C. for the presidential inauguration, The Ford Museum will bring it to you.

Every four years the museum broadcasts inauguration pomp and circumstance. Today's viewing is from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at 303 Pearl Street NW.

Admission to the museum is free all day.

Lt. Governor Brian Calley will be in Grand Rapids for a different watch party. He and the members of the Kent GOP invites the public to join them between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at party headquarters. That is located at 725 Lake Michigan Drive.

Ottawa County republicans are holding a similar event at their headquarters, beginning at 11:30 a.m., at 513 East 8th Street in Holland.

Another viewing is offer a way to view the inauguration "with a twist." A live simulcast of the ceremony, set to live music, will take place at the Peter Wege auditorium, beginning at 9:45 a.m. The auditorium is located at 1130 Wealthy Street SE in Grand Rapids.

The inauguration ceremony is set to begin at 11 a.m. and end at 12:30 p.m., with Donald Trump being sworn in as the nation's 45th president at noon.

