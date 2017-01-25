Stretches of warmer weather caused early pothole season in Kent County

Muskegon roads in need of $72 million in repairs. (Photo: WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - With snow returning to West Michigan, crews will be back at work clearing the roads to make them safe. But, an unseasonably warm January did not mean Kent County road crews got a chance to rest. They've been busy patching up potholes.

Jerry Byrne, Deputy Managing Director of Operations for Kent County Road Commission said his crews have spent several days addressing potholes that have developed on county roads.

It's a task usually reserved for closer to Spring. According to the Michigan Department of Transportation website:

"Potholes occur when snow and ice melt as part of Michigan's seasonal freeze-thaw cycles. The resulting water then seeps beneath the pavement through cracks caused by the wear and tear of traffic. As the temperatures cool to freezing at night, the water becomes ice and expands below the pavement, forcing the pavement to rise. As the weight of traffic continues to pound on this raised section – and the temperatures once again rise above freezing – a shallow divot occurs under the surface and the pavement breaks, forming a pothole."

Crews typically fix them by cleaning out debris and filling the pothole with an asphalt patch. Some of the deeper holes require more work.

Soon, potholes not yet patched will be covered in snow. That will make it harder for drivers to see and navigate around them.

People who come across potholes they think need immediate attention can report them by calling The Kent County Road Commission at (616) 242-6950 or by completing a report online.

