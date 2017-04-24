Study: Meijer Gardens generates $75.2M economic impact

Meijer Gardens Ampitheater (Photo: Meijer Gardens)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A new study by Grand Valley State University found Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park has a $75.2 million economic impact annually for Kent County.

This comes as the gardens prepares for a fall expansion that will include a new 20,000-square-foot learning center, a new sculpture garden entry plaza and an upgraded amphitheater.

Since the non-profit launched its $115 million capital campaign, titled Welcoming the World: Honoring a Legacy of Love, $99.9 million has been raised as of March 1, 2017.

The study also found the popular tourist destination supports 804 jobs in Kent County and 86% of visitor spending is the result of spending by non-locals.

