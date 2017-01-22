United Airlines flights set to resume after ground stop lifted

A United Airlines Boeing 737 airplane takes off from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, August 15, 2016. (Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

NEW YORK - United Airlines says domestic flights are on the move again after being grounded Sunday because of a computer problem.

Company spokeswoman Maddie King says the "IT issue" that initially caused the ground stop has been resolved and flights are resuming, but customers may experience additional delays. She didn't give any more details.

It was not immediately clear how many flights were affected. The ground stop lasted about 2 ½ hours.

Chicago-based United Airlines and United Express operate more than 4,500 flights a day to 339 airports across five continents.

At Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids, Mich., at least two flights were affected, according to the airport's real-time flight information page.

WZZM 13's Andrew Krietz contributed to this report.

