West Michigan Hispanic Chamber works to help disaster victims

Debris is seen during a storm surge near the Puerto Chico Harbor during the passing of Hurricane Irma in Puerto Rico on Sept. 6, 2017. (Photo: Getty Images)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Earthquakes in Mexico and hurricanes in Puerto Rico have claimed the lives of hundreds, and have left many others without homes.

Since the disasters, leaders from the West Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce say their neighbors have been asking them how they can help.

The Chamber is now working to help relief efforts in the effected countries through its Hispanic Chamber Foundation.

You can make a contribution by check or by credit card. You're asked to mail the checks to the West Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Foundation, 1167 Madison Avenue SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49507. To make a credit card contribution, e-mail belen@westmihcc.org or call 616-452-3960.

Donations will be tax-deductible and 100% of the money raised will be split equally between organizations in the two countries. The Foundation will not keep any funds from the effort.

