Michigan DNR holds meeting on deadly deer disease

GREENVILLE, MICH. - There's concern about the spread of a deadly disease in the deer population in West Michigan. Wednesday night, DNR officials met with hunters in Greenville, to hear their questions and concerns.

"I've heard of it in other states and then when we heard it was in Michigan it gives you concern because it's not good, it's a real bad disease," says Maury De Young a hunter.

There have been 10 confirmed cases of Chronic Wasting Disease in Michigan and another deer is currently being tested.

"Chronic Wasting Disease is a significant concern especially for people that are interested in deer, a lot of the states that have this disease established in their deer populations are seeing a significant and substantial population decline so one of our concerns is what is this going to do to deer hunting in Michigan," says Dr. Kelly Straka of Michigan's DNR.

Mandatory deer registration and deer head testing is now in place for parts of Montcalm and Kent counties. Chronic wasting disease is fatal for deer but there have not been any reported cases of humans being infected and no evidence that it presents a risk to humans. But even still the DNR is advising against eating meat from infected deer.

"I recommend to everybody, please get your deer tested, we want to know where this disease is and how much of it is in the landscape, it is contagious between deer and it's important to know how big the geographic area is so we can help combat it," says Straka.

