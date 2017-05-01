1839 Bible in hands of original owners' great, great grandson

Legions of citizen sleuths from all across the country helped Ronda Morency locate a living descendant of the ‘Keck” family lineage. Ultimately, Morency boxed up the Bible and shipped it to a man named Milton Parham Sr. (Photo: Ronda Morency)

ROCKFORD, MICH. - It took less that a week -- thanks to the power of social media and genealogists from across the country.

An old Bible that had been in possession of a woman from Rockford, Mich., is now in the possession of a living descendant of the family who owned it 178 years ago.

Ronda Morency contacted WZZM 13 in mid-April because she really wanted to see if the old Bible she had could be reunited with its original family. After the first story aired then shared numerous times on social media, Morency was able to track down living descendants of the "Keck" family, who owned the Bible in 1939.

The only clues anybody had to go on where writings inside the Bible, detailing birth and death dates for several members of the Keck family. Citizen sleuths and accomplished genealogists from all across the United States worked diligently and communicated their findings to Morency through direct email.

Less than three days after the initial story aired, Morency located and contacted a man named Milton Parham, who lives in Long Beach, Wash.

All the family trees presented to Morency had Parham as the great great grandson of George and Theresa Keck -- the original owners of the Bible.

One week to the day the search began, Morency boxed up the Bible and shipped it to Parham.

"I talked to him on the phone, and I also talked to his daughter," said Morency from her Rockford home. "It was all verified, and I feel good about it."

It took a few days, but Milton Parham received the Bible safely this past weekend.

