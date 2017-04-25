1839 Bible reunited with descendant of original family

Rockford native, Ronda Morency, has had an 1839 Bible in her possession for more than 20 years. She hopes people who are into genealogy, or, just like to solve mysteries, help her connect this Bible with living descendants of the original owner. (Photo: Brent Ashcroft, WZZM 13)

ROCKFORD, MICH. - The power of social media seems to always win out in the end. This time, it has reunited an old Bible with descendants of its original owner.

On April 18, WZZM reported a story about a woman from Rockford, Mich., who had a Bible in her possession that had a copyright date of 1839 inside of it. After the story aired, a Link was placed on the WZZM Facebook page, where it got shared several times.

Genealogy enthusiasts, and citizen sleuths from across the United States, were captivated by the story -- and thanks to their hard work, the Bible will be in the hands of its rightful owner very soon.

"After the story aired on WZZM, I immediately received 15 emails," said Ronda Morency, who has been the Bible's caretaker for the past two decades. "A few hours later, before I went to bed, I had 48 emails, then when I got up the next morning, I had over 70 emails."

The barrage of emails never stopped.

"As I was trying to respond to all the people who were trying to help me, I was still getting more and more emails," Morency said. "The emails came from all over the country, and most were from genealogists who claimed to have the resources to help me.

"I worked on this for two straight days [after the story aired] from the moment I got up each morning to when I went to bet at nine o'clock each night."

Morency says three genealogists who reached out to her really began to research the surname "Keck," which was the name of the original owners of the Bible. There are pages inside the Bible where somebody had written several names, birth and death dates for members of the Keck family.

"All the writing appeared to be done using a quill pen," Morency said. "Without those writings, there would be no clues for anybody to follow."

It took a few days, but a living descendant of the Keck family was found.

"Two of the genealogists sent me Keck family trees that both had the name Milton Robert Parham on it," Morency said. "I figured, bingo, we have solved it."

Morency, who admits to not being internet-savvy and doesn't do social media, asked the genealogists to help her locate Mr. Parham.

"I found him living in Long Beach, Wash," Morency said. "I was able to get a phone number to [Parham's] daughter, Dawn and the rest is history."

Morency says that George and Teresa Keck had a daughter named Addie Mae Keck. Milton Robert Parham is the great grandson of Addie Mae.

After a lengthy phone conversation with Milton Parham, Ronda Morency was certain he was a direct descendant of the Keck family who originally owned the Bible, so she boxed it up and shipped it to him.

"I never would have been able to do it myself," Morency said. "I can't thank everybody enough for all their help.

"Several people from all around the country seemed to drop everything they were doing, much like I did, to see if this mystery could be solved.

"I hope Milton Parham has somebody take a photo of him holding the Bible so I an know for certain that after more than a century, it's been safely returned to the family it belongs to."

