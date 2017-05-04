A Phantom Phar-well to the Joe

DETROIT, MICH. - The Detroit Red Wings were its number one tenant for almost four decades, before that storied run came to an end April 9, 2017 after the Red Wings beat the New Jersey Devils, 4-1.

The Red Wings, along with the Detroit Pistons, will move into the new, state-of the art Little Caesars Arena this coming fall.

Much was made of the game against the Devils being "the final game at the Joe."

It may have been the Red Wings’ final game, but it wasn’t the final game played there.

The West Michigan Phantoms, a recreational hockey team (made up of players from Grand Rapids and Muskegon) just wrapped up its 15th season of play. During the season, an idea was pitched about seeing if the team could rent Joe Louis Arena to play an inter-scrimmage game.

All the members of the Phantoms agreed they wanted to do it, so they pooled their money together and rented the Joe for one hour on a Saturday afternoon.

“I’m the ring leader of the team,” said Kevin Wootton, who is the goaltender for the Phantoms and one team’s original players. “Joe Louis Arena is a historic place, and many of us have traveled down to Detroit to watch NHL games there, so I thought about a way the Phantoms could say farewell to the venue that’s brought so much joy to many of our teammates.”

Wootton lobbed the idea out to the team after the first of the year and all 26 members were excited to have the experience.

“When we first looked into this opportunity, there was still a chance that the Red Wings could be in the playoffs, but once they were officially eliminated, weekend dates opened up at the Joe and we were able to lock in the time and date,” said Wootton.

The time and date was Saturday, April 29 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Most of the Phantom players drove down the night before, while others trickled in during the noon hour.

“I think it’s pretty cool that we kind of get one of the last games there,” said Kyle Clark, who plays for the Phantoms. “During the game, I’m going to make sure I take the time to realize where I am and take everything in.”

Players were able to enter the Joe at 12:45 p.m. Once inside, one of the Red Wings’ representatives led them to the locker room which is located in the bowels of the building, near ice level.

While they were dressing, Phantom players paused from waxing their sticks and sharpening their blades to make sure memorable moments were captured.

Several got photos taken outside the locker room next to the concrete walls where the names of all the Red Wings’ legends are listed, while others went out to the bench, looked up at the banners hanging in the rafters, and began to realize that they were about to play a game where NHL greats like Yzerman and Lidstrom have skated and won Stanley Cups.

“This is a lifetime opportunity,” said Trent Kik, Phantom player.

“This will be a story we’ll all be telling our grandchildren some day; we had a chance to play in one of the final hockey games at Joe Louis Arena.”

It was around 1:45 p.m. when the players filtered out of the locker room and made their way to the ice.

The Zamboni was circling the ice surface, signaling that it was almost game-time.

Once the clock hit 2 p.m., the ice was theirs, and the Phantom hopped off the bench and began warming up.

The Phantom roster was split in half. It was the "black" team versus the "yellow" team.

As the players stretched and got ready, a small contingent of supporters sat behind the bench.

“This is amazing,” said Renae Tyler, who was watching her husband, Nate play. “We’ve spent a lot of time down here at the Joe, attending Red Wings games, as we’ve never had seats as good as the ones I’m sitting in now.”

The puck dropped and the game was underway.

They played 15 minute periods, with a running clock. The Phantoms brought two referees with them to make sure it felt like a real game and penalties would be called.

As the game continued, the Phantom players were thinking about all the memorable moments that have unfolded on the Joe’s ice surface in recent years. Like the playoff blood-baths between the Red Wings and Colorado Avalanche.

Darren McCarty turtled Claude Lemieux at the Joe.

What about the two Stanley Cups the Wings won inside the Joe. They skated the Cup on this ice in 1997 and again in 2002.

The entire game only took 50 minutes to play, before the buzzer sounded and the black team skated away with a 5-3 win.

It was designed to end early so that the Phantoms still had ten minutes of ice time for team photos and time to reflect and share then moment with family and friends.

Some players spent their final moments on the ice kneeling down along the end boards, and scooping ice shavings into jars so they could take some of the Joe home with them, while others skated out to the "Hockeytown" logo at center ice, knelt down and gave it a big smooch.

“To be here at the Joe, with this group of guys, is unbelievable,” said Wootton, after the game ended. “Two Phantom teams able to skate here on this historic rink was rewarding and a dream come true for all of us.”

Wootton addressed the Phantoms in the locker room after the game, thanking each member of the team for participating in the memorable afternoon. He then handed out a commemorative medallions the players.

The Phantoms game at Joe Louis Arena was not the final game played inside the facility. Red Wings officials say other groups are scheduled to rent the ice in the coming months, before the facility closes down in the fall.

