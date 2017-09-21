Clifton Shipwreck 5

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WZZM Live Radar
-
WMU graduate Matt Mika shot at congressional baseball practice
-
Mother's boyfriend blamed in death of boy
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Tree falls on girl at Grand Haven Park
-
Woman receives 7th OWI conviction
-
Rep. Steve Scalise, others shot at congressional baseball practice
-
Grand Rapids Griffins win 2017 Calder Cup
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
West Michigan Humane Society holds summer camp
More Stories
-
Suspect still at large, but police say he is no…Sep 21, 2017, 11:49 a.m.
-
Police: Search for Wyoming mother, Ana Carrillo,…Sep 21, 2017, 2:02 p.m.
-
State Supreme Court dismisses Jeffrey Willis'…Sep 21, 2017, 11:31 a.m.