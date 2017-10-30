EVP of Kate Koopman

Paranormal author and investigator Amberrose Hammond was given permission to perform an investigation inside Second Impression consignment shop. She picked up an EVP (Electronic Voice Phenomenon). “You hear a voice say, ‘I’m not happy; I’m not happy; I’m not happy. Help me,’” claims Hammond.

Staff , WZZM 3:43 PM. EDT October 30, 2017

