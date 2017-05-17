Face it, you suck: join the Mediocre Golf Association!

There’s a place for bogey, double-bogey and triple-bogey golfers in West Michigan. It’s the Mediocre Golf Association. (Photo: WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Imagine if there was a golf league where everybody, and I mean everybody, was borderline bad and few, if any, are barely mediocre, and that type of play was expected and accepted.

Guess what – that type of league does exist and a chapter of it recently opened in West Michigan.

Low handicap golfers are not wanted.

It’s called the Mediocre Golf Association – a league where players boast about bogies, topped tee shots are a triumph, and par is a pipe dream.

“This league is perfect for me, and that’s why I decided to open a chapter,” said Justin Glover, who is the MGA chapter leader in Grand Rapids. “Over the last couple of years, I have accepted that I am never going to get any better at golf, and it’s time for me to embrace my mediocrity.

“Bogey golf should be able to win tournaments, too.”

Regular golf rules do apply to members of the MGA, however, there are some unique rules that have been tailored specifically to the league.

“Handicaps are used to bring good players back to mediocre scores,” said Glover. “No one in the MGA gets strokes taken off their score, only added.

“In fact, all players with handicaps better than 18 will be given penalty strokes to compensate.”

The winners of each tournament also receive a penalty.

“We don’t like repeat winners in the Mediocre Golf Association,” said Glover. “At the next event, the winner must play from one set of tees further back than everyone else.”

Conversely, the player with the highest grossing score from each tournament will be rewarded.

“The golfer who sucks the most will receive ‘The Key to the Red Tee,’ which unlocks the opportunity to play from the set of tees furthest forward than everyone else,” added Glover. “Also, if a player shoots a 79 or better, he or she will be disqualified.”

The Grand Rapids chapter of the MGA began April 1 with the “Rebel Beach AM-AM” event at “Scott Lake Golf Course.” Three weeks later, the chapter’s version of “The Masters” took place at “The Mines Golf Course.”

The third tournament of the season is Saturday, May 20 at “The Falls at Barber Creek” in Kent City.

“Each tournament is played by USGA rules,” said Glover. “There’s no improving lies, no mulligans and no gimmies.”

The members gather after each event and enjoy discussing how much they suck. There’s prize money distributed at the end of each tournament.

“After the first event, the winner got a huge check for .67 cents,” Glover said. “The purse went up to .95 cents for the winner after our second event.”

Every time a player wins a check on a local event, golfers can go to the main Mediocre Golf Association website and see where they stand on the national rankings.

Golfers who win their chapter money title will have be invited to the Mediocre Golf Association’s national championship, which is held in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“We can handle as many members as possible,” said Glover. “I want to grow the chapter through the summer.”

The Grand Rapids chapter of the MGA will play tournaments through October 7 of this year. There are six events remaining. If you’re interested in joining, click here and you’ll be taken directly to the registration page.

“Face it, you suck – come join the MGA,” said Glover.

