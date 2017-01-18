Lowell woman, community work to keep Showboat tradition afloat after closure

The Lowell Showboat was used as a floating entertainment center on the Flat River from 1932-1996. It's been a tourist attraction, docked idly along the Roverwalk, for the past 21 years. City officials are considering the creation of a new Showboat. (Photo: Lowell Historical Museum)

LOWELL, MICH. - Lowell, Michigan can't be without a Showboat, can it? That's what city leaders and several members of the community will begin deciding Thursday night.

Whether it's floated, or sat dormant on the Flat River in downtown Lowell, the Showboat has been an iconic fixture in the community for 85 years. The current version of the Showboat, which was built in 1979, has been anchored along the boardwalk in Lowell since 1996, which was the year it discontinued being a floating entertainment center.

The showboat hasn't moved since, and time has taken its toll. During the summer of 2016, the city no longer allowed patrons on the second and third decks for events.

On Jan. 4, 2017, city officials decided to close the Showboat to the public, after an insurance company said that it would be a liability to continue to allow people to board the boat.

The city says it wants to continue the tradition of the Lowell Showboat, but how that can happen is currently being discussed.

"The purpose of the Showboat was to give something to the Lowell community," said Carolyn Jane Blough, 85, widow of Ivan Blough, who built the version of the boat that recently closed.

The Lowell Showboat has had five different incarnations over its 85-year history. The first boat was called the George Washington, and began entertaining the community on Aug. 10, 1932. Over the next several decades, the boat went through several renovations and rebuilds, until Blough designed and built the current version in 1979.

"[Ivan] had never built a boat before," Carolyn said. "But he drew up the plans, collected several men from the Lowell community, and spent day and night constructing it."

During its heyday, the Lowell Showboat was a one-of-a-kind form of entertainment. Hollywood stars the likes of Milton Berle, Pearl Bailey, Dinah Shore and Bob Newhart were brought in to entertain upwards of 7,000 people.

"There was an amphitheater, when was located where the Riverwalk ends now,' said Carolyn. "There was a big stage there, and the Showboat would come down the Flat River, around Cat-tail bend, pull up to the stage.

"All the stars, actors, actresses and band would walk off the Showboat and begin their performances on the stage."

Carolyn Jane Blough's home in Lowell is literally a shrine to the Showboat. There are autographed pictures hanging on every wall of alll the Hollywood stars who came to Lowell to perform during the Showboat's heyday.

1996 was the last year the Showboat was used as an entertainment center.

"The crowds were dwindling, and the Hollywood stars were starting to charge too much money to bring them in," said Carolyn. "When that era ended, the Showboat docked where it is now, and while it continued to be a tourist attraction, it hasn't moved since."

Ivan Blough would continue to do maintenance on the Showboat, and continue upkeep, until his untimely death in 2010. After that, the boat has been at the mercy of the elements, and significant deterioration and decay has begun to occur, forcing the city to make the decision it did earlier this month.

"Ivan was so proud of that Showboat," added Carolyn. "Even though it belonged to the city, he felt obligated to maintain it."

While Carolyn Blough is sad to see the version of the Showboat that her late husband built be torn down, she's very hopeful that the city and the community can find a way to keep the tradition going.

"You know, and I know and Ivan would know that closing the current Showboat had to be done," said Carolyn. "Ivan would have never wanted to just see it sit there and fall apart.

"He'd want to see it taken down and and replaced with a new one."

That will be the hot topic of discussion at the meeting in Lowell Thursday, Jan. 19.

"Ivan would be all for whatever can be done right now to keep a Showboat afloat in Lowell," said Carolyn. "Whatever way we can raise money, through various fundraisers and donations, would certainly help, and I hope will be discussed."

Carolyn Jane Blough plans to attend the meeting Thursday night, and let her voice be heard.

"I just hope whatever decision is made, the people in the Lowell community feel as though they are a part of the process, because they are," added Carolyn.

