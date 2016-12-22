'Recognition accelerates potential' - Local company Terryberry receives national honor

Terryberry managing partner, Mike Byam (Left), along with Terryberry employees Elaine and Joe Rothenthaler, celebrate the company being honored nationally as a "Best and Brightest Company to work for." (Photo: Ashcroft, Brent, WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A locally owned global recognition provider recently received some major recognition of its own.

Terryberry is a company that helps other companies build positive workplace cultures. It's cutting-edge efforts has caused Terryberry to be named one of the "Best and Brightest Companies to Work For" in the entire United States, by the National Association of Business Resources.

"It's pretty exciting for Terryberry," said Mike Byam, who is a managing partner at Terryberry. "We're a company with a lot of history, and we've always felt like we're doing right by the people that are a part of out team.

"We work with other companies to develop and engage their employees, so to have a third party tell you that you're doing right by your people, that's always nice to know."

Terryberry was founded in 1918 by a man named Herbert Terryberry. Today, the company serves more than 25,000 clients throughout North America and Europe. The company is a major player in the innovation of employee recognition.

According to a 2013 Manpower survey, lack of recognition is a leading reason why employees quit jobs, and 81% of employees say they're motivated to work harder when their boss shows appreciation for their work.

Terryberry has several employees currently on the payroll who have been with the company for more that 20 years. Some have stayed for over 40 years, like Joe and Elaine Rothenthaler. The married couple started working at Terryberry 44 years ago, and never left.

"This company practices what it preaches," said Elaine, who is an engraver for the company.

When the couple celebrated their combined 70th year with Terryberry, the company paid for them to enjoy an Alaskan cruise. When they celebrated their combined 80th year with Terryberry, the company recognized them with an all-expenses-paid trip to Hawaii.

"The trips to Alaska and Hawaii were fantastic," said Elaine. "You couldn't ask for anything better, then you come back here to work afterwards, and you want to work harder for this company to show them how much i appreciate what they've done for us."

Joe and Elaine Rothenhaler will celebrate another workplace milestone in 2018. That's the year they can boast they've worked at Terryberry for a combined 90 years.

You can bet that Terryberry will have an employee recognition for them like none other.

"There are a lot of options on the table that my team and I are already discussing," said Byam. "We're going to do something really special to commemorate that.

"2018 is also the 100th anniversary of our company, so that, with the Rothenthaler's combined 90th means we will have two big celebrations that year."

(© 2016 WZZM)