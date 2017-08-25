Michigan Red Cross sends relief effort to Texas as Hurricane Harvey makes landfall

Stock Photo (Photo: WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS,MICH - The Red Cross is stepping up its efforts in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

Volunteers are on their way to Texas with trailers full of food and supplies. Enough to support more than 20,000 people.

According to the Red Cross, Hurricane Harvey is slated for landfall along the Texas Gulf Coast with over 100 mph winds and up to 35 inches of rain, leading to devastating and life-threatening flooding. Tornadoes are also possible. The storm is expected to hover over parts of Texas and Louisiana for several days.

From Michigan, at least 20 volunteers are headed to Texas to help with the relief effort.

"We're thankful for the dedication of volunteers who are willing to help those in need,” said Mike Mitchell, Executive Director for West Michigan.

More than 40 Red Cross emergency response vehicles are activated with more on alert.

For more information on the Red Cross you can visit their website or fill out a form if you would like to donate.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV