1-year-old girl drowns in standing water in her backyard

Logo of the Michigan State Police on a patrol vehicle (Detroit Free Press)

SHERIDAN, MICH. - A 1-year-old girl's drowning death is being investigated by Michigan State Police Lakeview Post.

According to a release from MSP, the little girl walked away from her house and found her way into standing water in her backyard in Fairplain Township, in Montalm County. The water was from heavy rain and melting snow run off, police say.

Troopers were dispatched to the home just before 10:15 a.m. Wednesday on reports of a 2 ½-year-old child -- the little girl's sibling -- who was found walking near the roadway. When trooper's responded to that report, they found the 1-year-old in the water. Police did say the parents were home when police arrived. The 1-year-old was taken to Sheridan Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.The 2 ½-year-old child is safe and with family, according to police.

MSP says there is a joint investigation with Child Protective Services underway and an autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow.

The 1-year-old's name is being withheld at this time.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

