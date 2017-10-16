WZZM
13-year-old driver, 3 passengers injured in Clinton County crash

Beth LeBlanc, Lansing State Journal , WZZM 2:39 PM. EDT October 16, 2017

VICTOR TOWNSHIP, MICH. - Four people were injured when a 13-year-old driver crashed a vehicle into a tree Sunday in Clinton County.

The crash happened shortly after 9 a.m. on East Price Road near Shepardsville Road in Victor Township, according to a statement from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.

A 13-year-old boy driving a minivan westbound left the roadway and hit a tree, said Lt. Jeff Clarke, a spokesman for the department.

It wasn't immediately clear why the St. Johns boy was driving, he said.

The boy and his occupants, a 64-year-old Laingsburg woman and two St. Johns children, ages 5 and 17, were injured in the crash. They were taken to Sparrow Hospital and expected to be released Monday, Clarke said.

The woman, who is a grandmother to the other three, was sitting in the front passenger seat while the 13-year-old was driving, he said.

The crash remains under investigation, and Clarke said the woman could be charged with child endangerment or other crimes.

© 2017 Lansing State Journal


