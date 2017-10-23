16-year-old girl from Troy is missing

(Photo: Troy Police Department)

TROY, MICH. - Delany Nicole Schuh went missing today, Oct. 23 according to Michigan State Police.

The 16-year-old left her home in Troy in the middle of the night, and police believe she is possibly suicidal and heading to California.

Schuh is white with blonde hair and brown eyes, and she may have cut her hair shorter. She is 5 foot 7 and has a mole on her left cheek. She was last wearing a jean jacket and a black shirt.

If you have any information about Schuh, please contact the Troy Police Department at 248-524-3477.

