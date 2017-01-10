18 more alleged victims sue MSU, Nassar

A fourth lawsuit alleging sexual assault has been filed against former Michigan State University doctor Larry Nassar. The lawsuit, filed by 16 women in federal court in Grand Rapids, is also against MSU. (Photo: Dave Wasinger/Lansing State Journal)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Eighteen more women have filed a lawsuit against Michigan State University and doctor Larry Nassar alleging sexual assault, battery, molestation and harassment between 1996 and 2016.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Grand Rapids on Tuesday, is the fourth lawsuit against Nassar and the second that names MSU as a co-defendant.

It's the first lawsuit filed in federal court and includes alleged victims who participated in at least seven different sports. Some are still minors. The previous lawsuits are in Ingham County Circuit Court or Los Angeles County Superior Court in California.

Rachael Denhollander is among the 18 women who filed suit Tuesday. She's the only alleged victim filing the lawsuit with her name; the other 17 filed with Jane Doe pseudonyms. A total of 21 alleged victims are included in the four lawsuits against Nassar; 19 of those also named MSU in their lawsuits .

The lawsuit also names USA Gymnastics and John Geddert's Twistars gymnastics club in the Lansing area as co-defendants.

Geddert declined to comment Tuesday.

"The culture of abuse is not created by predators," Denhollander said this morning during a news conference in Grand Rapids about the lawsuit. "It is not as if you can take a statistical analysis and say, 'Oh, we have more predators than we have non-predators and therefore we have a culture of abuse.'

"The culture of abuse is created by how we respond to the predators and how we respond to the victims."

The lawsuit details 20 years of allegations of sexual assaults against girls as young as 9. The alleged sexual assaults, which included vaginal and anal penetration by Nassar's fingers without gloves, took place on MSU's campus, at Twistars, at USA Gymnastics events or a combination of all three, according to the lawsuit. One alleged victim, now an adult, saw Nassar for treatments at least 50 times, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges that twice — in 1999 and 2000 — alleged victims raised concerns to MSU coaches or trainers and that the university conducted no investigations. The lawsuit also alleges that in 1997 a parent raised concerns to Geddert, who didn't report them to police.

And in 2004, according to the lawsuit, allegations were made to the Meridian Township Police Department.

Chief David Hall declined to comment Tuesday, saying the cases are "in the hands of the prosecutor and/or (Attorney General Bill Schuette's) office."

Ingham County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Lisa McCormick said Tuesday her office did not receive a request for charges from Meridian Township police in 2004 or in any year since.

MSU police investigated Nassar in 2014 but prosecutors declined to issue charges.

"Through his position with MSU, his notoriety, and support by USAG and Twistars, Defendant Nassar used his position of authority as a medical professional to abuse Plaintiffs without any reasonable supervision by MSU or USAG," attorneys for the alleged victims wrote in the lawsuit.

"Defendant Nassar carried out these acts without fully explaining the 'treatment' or obtaining consent of Plaintiffs or their parents. All of Defendant Nassar's acts were conducted under the guise of providing medical care at his office at Michigan State University or at Twistars."

MSU spokesman Jason Cody, in a statement, said, “While we cannot comment specifically on pending or ongoing litigation, we are deeply disturbed by the state and federal criminal charges against Larry Nassar, and our hearts go out to those directly affected."

He added that MSU began an internal review in September of "all aspects of operations involving Nassar’s work at the university."

He said that investigation will continue, but that “To date, MSU’s review has discovered no evidence that any individuals came forward to MSU with complaints about Nassar before Aug. 29, 2016, other than the 2014 complaint that was investigated by MSU Police and our Title IX office."

An attorney representing Nassar did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday. His attorneys have previously said their client "never denied that he used medical techniques involving vaginal penetration" and provided police with information about the techniques.

"Any allegations that Dr. Nassar was performing these procedures for any purpose other than proper medical treatment are patently false and untrue," attorneys said in the statement released in September.

However, the lawsuit alleges that all 18 women were subjected to either vaginal or anal penetration by Nassar's fingers without granting consent and without Nassar using lubrication or wearing gloves. The lack of gloves for such procedures is a violation of Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs' Occupational Health Standards. The lawsuit also alleges that the medical records for several of the women didn't contain references to intravaginal procedures even though the women allege Nassar penetrated their vaginas with his fingers.

In September, the Indianapolis Star detailed the accounts of Denhollander and an Olympic gymnast who alleged that Nassar sexually assaulted them during medical procedures. That story and others prompted nearly 60 women to make sexual assault allegations against Nassar to police, officials have said, some dating back decades and many alleged to have happened during medical procedures.

Nassar, the former MSU team physician who also served as USA Gymnastics’ team physician during four Olympic Games, is one of the figures in a nationwide scandal involving how USA Gymnastics handles allegations of sexual assault.

Nassar, 53, of Holt, faces criminal charges in Ingham County and in federal court in Grand Rapids.

In Ingham County, he's charged with three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person younger than 13. He faces up to life in prison if convicted.

In federal court, he's facing two child pornography charges and up to 40 years in prison if convicted. An FBI agent testified at a detention hearing that computers or hard drives seized from Nassar's home had at least 37,000 images or videos of child pornography.

Nassar had been free on a $1 million bond in the Ingham County case, but was arrested Dec. 16 on the federal charges and is currently being held without bond in that case.

Stephan Drew, an attorney for the women who filed the lawsuit, said institutional change at MSU and USA Gymnastics was a motivating factor in filing.

"If you have the right systems in place and you vigorously enforce them and you sent the message that, 'We are going to vigorously enforce them,' that's how you stop these types of things from happening," he said. "You don't discourage people from making complaints."

Lawsuit: MSU failed to take action

In 1999 and 2000, separate MSU student-athletes reported concerns regarding Nassar's treatments to trainers or coaches, but the university "failed to take any action" as a result of either complaint, according to the lawsuit.

And as a result, the lawsuit alleges that the 18 women involved in the lawsuit, and possibly more, were sexually assaulted by Nassar.

The lawsuit also says that after MSU cleared Nassar in 2014 after an internal Title IX investigation, three additional female patients — all of whom are still minors — allege they were sexually assaulted in his campus office, according to the lawsuit.

The 2014 investigation was prompted by sexual assault allegations from a then recent graduate, who is not part of the federal lawsuit. She told the university she was sexually assaulted by Nassar in his campus office during a treatment for hip pain, according to university records. MSU cleared Nassar, in part, due to the opinions of four medical experts with close ties to Nassar and the university who all said that what Nassar did was an appropriate medical procedure, records show.

The university's Title IX investigator wrote in her report that the recent graduate likely misinterpreted the procedure as sexual assault because she didn't understand the "nuanced difference" between a sexual massage and an osteopathic medical procedure.

Jane A. Doe is a pseudonym for one of the minors who allege Nassar sexually assaulted her after he was cleared by the university, according to the lawsuit.

She saw Nassar for treatments between 2011 and 2014, between the ages of 12 and 15, according to the lawsuit, for back pain as a result of gymnastics. During a 2014 appointment, Nassar "digitally penetrated (her) vagina multiple times without prior notice and without gloves or lubricant," attorneys wrote in the lawsuit.

Nassar didn't gain consent and didn't explain what he was doing, according to the lawsuit, and the girl's medical records regarding visits to Nassar "are completely devoid of any reference to any type of intra-vaginal procedure."

Jane K. Doe, who saw Nassar between 2014 and 2016 when she was between 13 and 14 years old, alleges that Nassar "digitally penetrated (her) vagina without prior notice and without gloves or lubricant, from 10 to 15 minutes at a time," attorneys wrote in the lawsuit.

Patterns seen in 99-page lawsuit

The allegations made by Jane A. Doe and Jane K. Doe are similar to those of the other women suing Nassar, MSU, Twistars and USA Gymnastics. The lengthy lawsuit shows a pattern: Nassar allegedly used his fingers to penetrate the women's vaginas or anuses without consent, without wearing gloves, without using lubrication and without explaining what he was doing before he did it.

The women who raised concerns to MSU trainers or coaches were told, according to the lawsuit, that Nassar performed the procedure on Olympic athletes and knew what he was doing.

The nearly 100-page lawsuit lists 32 counts, including neglect, Title IX violations, fraud and misrepresentation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligent failure to warn or protect and gross negligence.

As a result of the sexual assaults, and MSU's failure to act, the lawsuit alleges the women suffered, among other things, discomfort, bleeding, urinary tract infections, emotional distress, disgrace, shock, bacterial infections and humiliation.

"The MSU Defendants' failure to adequately supervise Defendant Nassar, especially after MSU knew or should have known of complaints regarding his nonconsensual sexual touching and assaults during 'treatments' was so reckless as to demonstrate a substantial lack of concern for whether an injury would result to Plaintiffs," attorneys wrote.

MSU fired Nassar in September, in part, because he lied during a recent investigation and he didn't abide by "certain performance requirements" put in place after the 2014 internal investigation, a spokesman said at the time.

The university reopened its Title IX investigation. The police investigation connected to those 2014 allegations, which didn't lead to criminal charges, also has been reopened, officials have said.

A motion hearing in Nassar's Ingham County case is scheduled for later this month.

How to report information about Larry Nassar

The Michigan Attorney General’s Office and the Michigan State University Police Department are asking people who believe they may have been victimized by former MSU doctor Larry Nassar or who have information about alleged abuse to call 844-99-MSUPD.

2017 © Lansing State Journal