2 Bangor teachers turn in resignation after video surfaces online

A video allegedly shows a group of Bangor teachers playing a game of "marry or kill" about some students. (Photo: YouTube)

BANGOR, MICH. - Two teachers at Bangor Public Schools have resigned following the release of a video that shows them making inappropriate comments about students. The videos release prompted a large crowd to show up at Monday night's school board meeting.

When the meeting started the board president announced that a secretary resigned. The board went into a closed session before returning to announce that two teachers received a written reprimand and four more were given a verbal reprimand.

The school district's attorney Robert Huber says two of those teachers have turned in their resignation, one of them received the written warning.

