2 Bangor teachers turn in resignation after video surfaces online

Staff , WZZM 6:19 PM. EST February 14, 2017

BANGOR, MICH. - Two teachers at Bangor Public Schools have resigned following the release of a video that shows them making inappropriate comments about students.  The videos release prompted a large crowd to show up at Monday night's school board meeting.    

When the meeting started the board president announced that a secretary resigned.  The board went into a closed session before returning to announce that two teachers received a written reprimand and four more were given a verbal reprimand.

The school district's attorney Robert Huber says two of those teachers have turned in their resignation, one of them received the written warning.

