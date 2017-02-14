2 Bangor teachers turn in resignation after video surfaces online

BANGOR, MICH. - Two teachers at Bangor Public Schools have resigned following the release of a video that shows them making inappropriate comments about students. The videos release prompted a large crowd to show up at Monday night's school board meeting.
When the meeting started the board president announced that a secretary resigned. The board went into a closed session before returning to announce that two teachers received a written reprimand and four more were given a verbal reprimand.
The school district's attorney Robert Huber says two of those teachers have turned in their resignation, one of them received the written warning.
