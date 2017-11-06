2 companies to produce, sell Michigan park merchandise

Yooper Shirts storefront. (Photo: Courtesy of Yooper Shirts / Facebook)

LANSING, MICH. (AP) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has formed a partnership with two businesses to sell state park memorabilia and apparel.

Peninsulas LLC and YooperShirts Inc. will work with the DNR to make state park, trail and boating merchandise available at their brick-and-mortar stores as well as some state park stores, retail outlets and online at the Peninsulas and Yooper Shirts websites.

The companies will be responsible for designing, imprinting and selling the merchandise and apparel they create. They'll share the proceeds with the DNR to support park, trail and boating upgrades and maintenance projects.

They won the contracts after a year-long DNR evaluation process. Peninsulas will deal with parks and other locations in the Lower Peninsula, while Yooper Shirts will work with those in the Upper Peninsula.

