2 people dead after crashing into the back of a school bus

ISABELLA TOWNSHIP, MICH. - Two people are dead after crashing their car into the back of a stopped school bus in Isabella County.

According to the Isabella County Sheriff's Department, the bus was stopped Friday morning to pick up the first child on its route when it was struck by the car.

The car went up under the bus in the crash. The car's driver and passenger were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The bus driver was not injured and no one else was on the bus at the time of the crash. The names of the two who died weren't immediately released by authorities.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, however officials say the early-morning sun may be played a role in the crash since both the car and bus were headed eastbound on the road.

