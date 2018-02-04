2 people hurt after snowmobile crash Round Lake

MORTON TOWNSHIP, MICH. - A 61-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were taken to the hospital after their snowmobile crashed into the shoreline of Round Lake in Mecosta County.

According to the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the lake just before 8:15 p.m. Saturday on reports of a snowmobile accident.

The 61-year-old man was driving the snowmobile on the ice of Round Lake before crashing into the shoreline. He was take to the hospital with serious injuries.

The 32-year-old woman was riding the snowmobile with him suffered some injuries -- none life-threatening -- and taken to the hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. It is not clear yet if speed or alcohol play a role.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV