2017 Detroit auto show schedule: What to expect each day

Buick cars remain bagged during setup for the 2017 North American International Auto Show on Thursday, January 5, 2017 at Cobo Center in downtown Detroit. (Photo: Ryan Garza, Detroit Free Press)

DETROIT - Starting Sunday, thousands of automotive executives, industry analysts and journalists will begin attending events at Cobo Center and across metro Detroit for the North American International Auto Show.

They will attend panel discussions about industry topics, exclusive dinners, hold business meetings and, of course, will reveal never before seen cars and trucks at press conferences. All of this will occur largely at private events and events for the media before the show opens to the public on Saturday, Jan. 14.

Here at the Free Press, we thought we'd provide a snapshot of what will be happening and when it will happen. But as with all Detroit auto shows, expect some surprises beyond what you see below:

Sunday

•Sunday morning: Bentley will reveal the fastest car they've ever made, the third-generation Bentley Continental Supersports.

•2 p.m.: Hollywood movie studio Pixar will give an advance look at characters that will drive “Cars 3," the third installment of popular animated movie series.

•4:20 p.m. Waymo CEO John Krafcik will reveal the autonomous Chrysler Pacifica minivan. Waymo was previously known as Google's Self-Driving Car Project.

•6 p.m.: General Motors will take the wraps off the all-new GMC Terrain.

•6 p.m.: Kia will reveal a new car they say will change the brand's image.

•6:30 p.m.: Mercedes will update its GLA small SUV.

•8 p.m.: (estimate) Volkswagen will hold its annual pre-Detroit auto show event with several top executives and will reveal its all new Tiguan SUV.

Monday

•6:45 a.m.: North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle will be announced in Cobo Center's recently renovated atrium.

•7:30 a.m.: GM will unveil the 2018 Chevrolet Traverse family SUV on the convention center show floor.

•8 a.m.: Audi has said it will debut the all-new 2018 Audi A5 and S5 Cabriolet as well as a concept version of the Q8, a new, full-size SUV.

•8:30 a.m.: Lexus: Lexus will reveal its redesigned LS full-size sedan.

•9:05 a.m.: Ford will hold the last automotive press conference at Joe Louis Arena because demolition will begin later this year. The automaker is promising a big show and some big surprises.

•9:45 a.m.: Mercedes E-series coupe makes auto show debut along with refresh/face-lift of GLA class revealed the night before.

•11:30 a.m.: Industry reports suggest Nissan plans to bring the Qashqai crossover to the U.S. from Europe. The crossover is smaller than the Rogue but its styling resembles the Rogue.

•Noon: Honda has said it will reveal an all-new Odyssey minivan with more dynamic styling when the fifth-generation model debuts at the auto show.

•12:30 p.m.: Toyota will reveals an all-new Camry, a vehicle that has been the most popular car in America for 15 consecutive years.

•2:30 p.m.: Guangzhou Automobile Group Company will debut three new vehicles, according to MotorTrend. The Chinese automaker plans to introduce its latest Trumpchi, the GS7 — a midsize SUV.

Tuesday

•Auto suppliers Denso, Michelin, ZF Group, Röchling Automotive, Yanfeng Automotive Interiors, Aisin Group and Bosch will introduce their latest transmissions, autonomous and electronic technology.

•Panel discussions throughout the day at Cobo Center about the coming revolution of driverless, or autonomous cars.

•Executives from Adient, Dana, Ford, GM, Visteon and others will present financial and strategic updates at the Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference.

•Executives including Ford Chairman Bill Ford, National Highway Traffic Safety Administrator Mark Rosekind, Daimler design chief Gorden Wagener, and Nissan North America chairman Jose Muńoz speak at the Automotive News World Congress at the Marriott Hotel in Detroit.

•Eyes On Design Awards, which benefit the Detroit Institute of Ophthalmology

Wednesday

•Panel discussions throughout the day at Cobo Center about the coming revolution of driverless, or autonomous cars.

•Executives including UberVice President Sherif Marakby, Ford's President of the Americas Joe Hinrichs and GM product development chief Mark Reuss speak at Automotive News World Congress.

2017 North American International Auto Show

Jan. 8-22, Cobo Center, Detroit

Media preview: Jan. 8-10; open to news media

Automobiliti-D: Jan. 8-12; open to news media, industry analysts and, starting Jan. 11, automotive professionals.

Charity preview: Jan. 13; a black-tie event that benefits a group of children's charities. Tickets are $400 per person, $390 of it tax deductible.

Public show: Jan. 14-22. Tickets are $13, $7 for seniors and children.

For more information: http://naias.com/

