2018 Mackinac Bridge walk: Why you may turn around halfway through

MACKINAC CITY, MICH. - The annual Mackinac Bridge walk will continue and be held on Labor Day Monday, but with a revised format to address security concerns, the Mackinac Bridge Authority decided Friday.

Meeting in St. Ignace, the board voted to revise the format to allow walkers to start from either direction and either turn around at the midway point of the bridge or arrange for transportation back to their starting point, authority spokesman James Lake said.

A third option -- for those who start early enough and walk briskly -- is to walk all the way across the nearly five-mile span and all the way back, Lake said. The bridge will be closed to traffic from 7 a.m. to noon, he said.

The revised plan, which was among options proposed by bridge authority staff, eliminates the need for busing, which can be costly and logistically challenging.

The format had to change to comply with recommendations from the Michigan State Police and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security that the bridge be closed to vehicular traffic during the annual walk.

For the first time since the walk began in 1958, the entire span connecting Michigan's two peninsulas was closed to vehicular traffic during the 2017 walk. That change resulted in part from security concerns arising from recent terrorism incidents around the world in which drivers have intentionally plowed vehicles into pedestrian traffic.

Organizers deemed the change a success in terms of security and safety, but it spawned new concerns after hundreds of people who wanted to participate were unable to do so, logistical problems that arose related to buses to transport walkers, and added costs.

Traditionally, and continuously since 1965, the walk was from St. Ignace to Mackinaw City, with many walkers bused to St. Ignace before the walk and the bridge remaining open to traffic. Walkers used the northbound lanes while vehicles used the southbound ones.

Moving the date of the walk away from Labor Day — possibly to the Saturday or Sunday of that weekend — was among other options considered.

In November, the board had requested that the communities of Mackinaw City, St. Ignace and Mackinac Island present a proposal for planning and financial support for busing, if that was to be included in this year's event.

The new plan was approved 4-2, with board Chairman William Gnodtke joining Barbara Brown in voting no. Gnodtke cited the growing annual cost of the event to the bridge authority, noting the walk is not the authority's primary mission.

"For decades, the authority has borne nearly all of the responsibility and cost for this event, and we've been honored to do so," Gnodtke said in a news release before Friday's meeting.

"However, in light of the changes to the event beginning last year, and the logistical challenges they brought, it's apparent that we need increased assistance and support from the community in future years. More than ever, this is an event of these communities and beyond."

The revised walk format is expected to cost the authority $360,000, Lake said. Other options considered, requiring busing, would have cost $560,000 or $840,000, he said.

Board member Matthew McLogan, who voted in favor of starting the walk from both ends of the bridge, said that while it is a significant change, it allows continuation of an important tradition.

"This is probably the only viable option to preserve the walk," he said. "The only other realistic option is not to do it."

