21 cats rescued from traps in cold Ypsilanti Twp garage

Animal control rescued 21 cats found Tuesday in traps in an unheated garage at an Ypsilanti Township property, according to the Humane Society of Huron Valley. (Photo: Humane Society of Huron Valley)

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, MICH. - Animal control on Tuesday rescued 21 cats being kept in wire traps in a "pitch-black," cold Ypsilanti Township garage, the Humane Society of Huron Valley announced today.

"The pungent odor in the garage with no heat and no electricity was overwhelming, and the cats — some with urine burns — were filthy and scared. Many were unused to human touch," according to the humane society's news release.

The owner of the cats, who is renting the garage near Leforge and Clark roads, said she was trying to save the cats and help find them homes, and other people were helping her obtain some of them, according to the release.

"Animal hoarding is commonly associated with serious mental health issues, but without mandatory treatment and monitoring, the situation never changes," Tanya Hilgendorf, the humane society's president and CEO said in the release

The cats are receiving medical and behavioral treatment from the humane society, which is accepting donations for their care. They will be available for adoption after they're spayed and neutered.

The wire "live trap" devices, or travel cages, were "barely big enough to move around in," according to the news release. "The cats of varied ages and sizes appeared to be permanently living in small, metal cage traps, stacked atop one another."

One of the litter boxes was filled with animal waste and weighed more than 20 pounds. Animal control learned of the situation through an anonymous complaint submitted online.

"This is a very upsetting case," Hilgendorf said. "Live traps are absolutely not meant for housing. It would have been a torturous existence to be kept alive in filth in a place where even the smallest of movement was impossible — like a person living day and night in a porta-potty."

To report animal cruelty in the Huron Valley area, call 734-661-3512 or submit a report to hshv.org/cruelty. To surrender a pet in Washtenaw County, visit the humane society's intake department at 3100 Cherry Hill Road in Ann Arbor, open daily. To donate, visit hshv.org or call 734-661-3571.

Detroit Free Press