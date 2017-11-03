3 arrested following officer-involved shooting in Mattawan

Police lights image, stock photo. (Photo: Thinkstock)

MATTAWAN, MICH. - Authorities tell WZZM 13 that a Mattawan Police Department officer was involved in a shooting near the interested of Main Street and W. McGIllen Avenue -- not far from area schools.

The shooting happened just after 8 a.m. after a traffic stop. MSP says the officer shot at the vehicle, injured a female suspect. Two other suspects, another woman and a man, ran away from the area.

Nearby Mattawan schools were put on lockdown as a precautionary measure while authorities search for the remaining suspects.

The two were found around 9:30 a.m. and taken into custody. The lockdowns were lifted and MSP says there is no further threat to the community.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting.

