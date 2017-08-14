4 pets killed in Michigan fire that prompted evacuation

A fire truck file photo. (Photo: Custom)

JACKSON, MICH. (AP) - Authorities say four pets have died following an apartment fire in southern Michigan that prompted an evacuation of the multi-story building.

No people were reported injured in the Sunday night fire at Abbey Villas Apartments in Jackson, but residents of the affected unit were displaced.

Jackson firefighter Joe Smith told the Jackson Citizen Patriot that crews were able to control and isolate the blaze, sparing about 40 other units. The fire in the four-story building apparently started in a kitchen area of a third-floor apartment.

Firefighters evacuated the building and went through floor-by-floor. Smith says two cats and two dogs died in the fire. The cause is under investigation.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 Associated Press